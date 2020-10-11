x
IL Statewide: COVID-19 hospitalizations returning to spring peak

COVID-19 mitigations are operating statewide in Illinois.
Credit: WQAD

On Tuesday, November 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,623 new cases of COVID-19. 

There were 79 additional deaths reported on this day; there have been a total of 10,289 deaths in Illinois.

The entire state of Illinois is running under resurgence mitigations. Four regions are under Tier 2 mitigations, which includes counties north of the Quad Cities.

There have now been more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests performed in one day. 

 Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said that statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping back up toward the peak of hospitalizations seen in the spring.  On May 5 there were 4,822 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.  On November 10 there were 4,207 patients in the hospital overnight.

Credit: WQAD

   

