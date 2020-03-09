Health officials worry about potential spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day

"We can't afford to let Labor Day become a trampoline that propels our COVID-19 cases upward again," said Ed Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

Rock Island County

67 total deaths

2,322 total cases

Scott County

21 total deaths

2,277 total cases

Health officials in both Rock Island and Scott County offered a shared word of warning about being mindful of COVID-19 during the 2020 Labor Day weekend.

"We cannot let our guard down now," said Rock Island County's Public Health Administrator, Nita Ludwig. "After Memorial Day we saw a spike in cases on both sides of the river that really haven't fallen."

Memorial Day was May 25. Below are the case count charts from early May to the end of June.

Ludwig said there was another surge after the 4th of July.

Below are the case count charts from early June to the end of July