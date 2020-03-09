x
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Coronavirus

Health officials worry about potential spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day

"We can't afford to let Labor Day become a trampoline that propels our COVID-19 cases upward again," said Ed Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department.
Rock Island County

  • 67 total deaths
  • 2,322 total cases

Scott County

  • 21 total deaths
  • 2,277 total cases

Health officials in both Rock Island and Scott County offered a shared word of warning about being mindful of COVID-19 during the 2020 Labor Day weekend. 

"We cannot let our guard down now," said Rock Island County's Public Health Administrator, Nita Ludwig. "After Memorial Day we saw a spike in cases on both sides of the river that really haven't fallen."

Memorial Day was May 25. Below are the case count charts from early May to the end of June.

Credit: Rock Island County COVID-19 cases between May 2 and June 30
Credit: Scott County COVID-19 cases between May 1 and June 30

Ludwig said there was another surge after the 4th of July.

Below are the case count charts from early June to the end of July

Credit: Rock Island County COVID-19 numbers June 2 - July 31
Credit: Scott County COVID-19 numbers between June 1 - July 31

