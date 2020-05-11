Gov. Reynolds gives first COVID-19 press conference since early October as Iowa cases peak

Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving a press conference as cases in Iowa and the Midwest are reaching all-time highs.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving her first COVID-19 press conference as cases in the state and the Midwest reach all-time highs.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, hospitalizations in Iowa were at 839, a 24-hour increase of 62 and the highest-ever total number of Iowans hospitalized from the virus.

Currently, there are 367 ICU beds available in the state, according to iowa.coronavirus.gov.

Reynolds announced a public information campaign asking Iowans to remain vigilant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.