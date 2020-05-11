x
Gov. Reynolds gives first COVID-19 press conference since early October as Iowa cases peak

Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving a press conference as cases in Iowa and the Midwest are reaching all-time highs.
In this image from video, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks from Des Moines, Iowa, during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving her first COVID-19 press conference as cases in the state and the Midwest reach all-time highs.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, hospitalizations in Iowa were at 839, a 24-hour increase of 62 and the highest-ever total number of Iowans hospitalized from the virus.

Currently, there are 367 ICU beds available in the state, according to iowa.coronavirus.gov.

Reynolds announced a public information campaign asking Iowans to remain vigilant to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

