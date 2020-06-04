Gov. Reynolds announces additional COVID-19 prevention measures, including closings and law enforcement

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is ordering more businesses to close, strongly urging residents to stay home, and asking police to enforce her orders.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced new measures for the state's effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in her April 6th press conference.

To begin the conference, Reynolds announced that the state had seen 78 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 3 additional deaths, bringing the totals to 946 cases and 25 deaths.

Reynolds' first point was ordering the closing of additional businesses, mainly of the recreational type. The full list includes Businesses ordered by Gov. Reynolds to close: Malls, social and fraternal clubs, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, libraries, museums, zoos, skating rinks and parks, playgrounds, children's play centers, tobacco and vape stores, racetracks, toy, gaming, music, instrument, and movie stores, and campgrounds.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Baynes then took the podium to say that the governor is directing law enforcement to enforce the orders of the various declarations of disaster emergency. Refusal to comply with the orders and law enforcement's attempts to disperse a group may result in the filing of misdemeanor charges.

Reynolds came back to the microphone to strongly urge Iowans to stay at home. She residents to only leave home for essential errands, to only send one person when doing so, and to go as few places as possible, while following 6-foot, group-limit, and sickness isolation social distancing guidelines.