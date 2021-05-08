Genesis offers walk-in vaccine clinics at convenient cares

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System is expanding COVID-19 vaccination options. Walk-in clinics are now available at the following convenient care locations with no appointment necessary:
- Genesis Convenient Care By Reservation, 1520 West 53rd Street, Davenport
- Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic, Davenport HealthPlex, 3200 W. Kimberly Rd.
- Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic and By Reservation at Woodlands, 4321 53rd Avenue, Bettendorf
- Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic, 301 North 4th Avenue, Eldridge
- Genesis Convenient Care Walk-in Clinic, 200 South Cody Road, LeClaire (opens August 9)
Genesis also offers COVID-19 vaccinations at their clinic in Davenport and to patients at Genesis Health Group primary care clinics in Iowa. Just contact your provider to schedule a vaccination.