Exelon employee tests positive for COVID-19, symptom screening for workers before shift

CORDOVA, Ill. — Exelon confirmed that one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at the nuclear power plant in Cordova, Illinois who have had contact with the employee who tested positive have been notified, according to a statement from an Exelon spokesman.

Parts of the plant are also undergoing additional deep cleaning measures.

The company said all of its employees must pass a symptom screening and body temperature check before starting their shift. 

"We’re also requiring social distancing, remote work where possible, frequent hand washing, and increased facility cleaning and disinfection," the statement said.

