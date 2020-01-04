Exelon employee tests positive for COVID-19, symptom screening for workers before shift

The company said all of its employees must pass a symptom screening and body temperature check before starting their shift.

CORDOVA, Ill. — Exelon confirmed that one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers at the nuclear power plant in Cordova, Illinois who have had contact with the employee who tested positive have been notified, according to a statement from an Exelon spokesman.

Parts of the plant are also undergoing additional deep cleaning measures.

The company said all of its employees must pass a symptom screening and body temperature check before starting their shift.