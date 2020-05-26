Services available at the Iowa and Illinois DMV during the pandemic

Iowa and Illinois are both opening up to some degree right now. But restrictions are still in place at IDOT and DMV locations.

People still need to get around so here's a look at the services you can still access through the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles.

This pandemic has not stopped Americans from moving, whether that's transporting goods on a semi or running to the grocery store and work.

Chapter one : IOWA

Currently, IDOT service centers are appointment only.

In-person services associated with licenses or car registration require an appointment made online. There are time slots for 14 days in advance.

Here are the answers to some common questions:

- My license or car registration is expiring. How can I renew this?

IDOT says you don't need to renew during this emergency. You can renew your vehicle registration online or by mail through your county treasurer's office.

- I want to get my CDL or motorcycle license. Can I do that right now?

Yes, those driving tests are still happening but are by appointment only.

- My child is going to start driving for the first time. How can we get their permit?

Your child can take the web-knowledge test online. Parents or guardians have to apply online to administer the test. After your child passes, they make an in-person appointment to get the license.

- My teen is moving up to an intermediate or full license. Can we still do that?

Yes. You can apply online to do that as well.