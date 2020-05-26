Services available at the Iowa and Illinois DMV during the pandemic
Iowa and Illinois are both opening up to some degree right now. But restrictions are still in place at IDOT and DMV locations.
WQAD
This pandemic has not stopped Americans from moving, whether that's transporting goods on a semi or running to the grocery store and work.
People still need to get around so here's a look at the services you can still access through the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles.
Chapter one: IOWA
Currently, IDOT service centers are appointment only.
In-person services associated with licenses or car registration require an appointment made online. There are time slots for 14 days in advance.
Here are the answers to some common questions:
- My license or car registration is expiring. How can I renew this?
IDOT says you don't need to renew during this emergency. You can renew your vehicle registration online or by mail through your county treasurer's office.
- I want to get my CDL or motorcycle license. Can I do that right now?
Yes, those driving tests are still happening but are by appointment only.
- My child is going to start driving for the first time. How can we get their permit?
Your child can take the web-knowledge test online. Parents or guardians have to apply online to administer the test. After your child passes, they make an in-person appointment to get the license.
- My teen is moving up to an intermediate or full license. Can we still do that?
Yes. You can apply online to do that as well.
The deadline to get an Iowa Real ID has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021. This type of ID is required to fly domestically and enter federal facilities.
Chapter two: ILLINOIS
UPDATE 5/26/2020, 9:08 a.m.
DMV service centers will begin reopening in Illinois starting June 1. DMV facilities outside of Chicago will reopen June 2.
Hours of operation are Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to noon.
For the first two months through July 31, these facilities will ONLY serve:
· New drivers (most will be 16-year-old driver applicants)
· Customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cards
· Vehicle transactions
You will be required to wear a face mask inside or on a drive test "unless a medical condition prohibits the safe use of a mask." The Secretary of State office has installed plexiglass dividers at work stations.
Original:
The deadline to get your Illinois Real ID has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021. You'll need this type of ID to fly domestically and enter federal facilities.
- My car registration is expiring right now. What are my options?
There are recently opened drive-thru service centers where you can renew your car registration in person. The closest two are located in Macomb and Rockford.
You can skip the drive if you renew your registration online.
- My driver's license is expiring. How can I renew it?
The Secretary of State has extended expiration dates for driver's license and ID cards 90 days after facilities reopen.
You can get replacement cards online and you might be eligible to renew your license online through the Safer Driver Renewal Program.
See above for details about renewing in-person once centers reopen.
- Can I get a motorcycle license?
No. Right now, there are no options to get your motorcycle license or learning permit. Motorcycle driving courses have been canceled.