Clinton County confirms COVID-19 outbreak at senior living community

IDPH confirmed three patient cases at the facility, meeting the threshold to be called an outbreak.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a senior living center in Clinton on Monday, June 1st.

The Alverno Health Care Facility was discovered to have three cases of the virus among its residents, the minimum number of cases needed for and event at a facility like this to be called an outbreak.

Clinton County says Alverno staff worked quickly to isolate the residents who tested positive and notify residents and their families. The facility will be continuing to work with IDPH and and the Clinton County Health Department to protect residents and staff with additional testing.