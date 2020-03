Davenport firefighters were called to a fire in an apartment building on Locust Street just after 8.P.M.

The owner of the building says one of his tenants alerted him of a fire in a bedroom.

Jacob Jensen Senior says he called 911 and within three minutes crews were on scene.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire. One dog was rescued from an adjacent apartment.