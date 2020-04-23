Davenport becomes the first Iowa city to ban gay conversion therapy

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport becomes the first city in Iowa to ban conversion therapy for minors. Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Medical and mental health organizations across the country have denounced conversion therapy.

"According to a recent report by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, an estimated 20,000 LGBTQ minors in states without protections will be subjected to conversion therapy by a licensed healthcare professional if state officials fail to act. In April 2018, national organizations representing millions of licensed medical and mental health care professionals, educators, and child welfare advocates declared their support for legislative protections against conversion therapy."-HRC.org

Professionals say it causes harm by portraying sexual orientation and gender identity as a mental illness.