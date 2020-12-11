Woman killed, man injured in Burlington shooting

The Burlington Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 2200 block of South 10th Street at 11 p.m, Wednesday.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A woman was killed and a man was injured after gunfire in Burlington Wednesday night.

The Burlington Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 2200 block of South 10th Street at 11 p.m., Nov. 11, 2020, according to a statement from Lt. Wayne Thomson with the department.

Officers found a 24-year-old woman who was declared dead at the scene and a 26-year-old man who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims have yet to be released.