Warren County Jail near capacity during pandemic

State prisons are not accepting new inmates forcing county jails to hold inmates.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — The sheriff's department says it's concerned about staff and inmate safety.

"We got everything from attempted murder right now to drug charges", says Sheriff Martin Edwards from the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

The Warren County Jail is over 50% capacity.

"We are a 20 bed usable facility, with two beds reserved."

Inmates aren't being transferred out to state prisons. "Theres been no movement in the criminal justice system to take these people to the state correctional facility's where they belong," says Sheriff Edwards.

Sheriff Edwards says one inmate has spent more than 400 in his jail. "People in here right now who have committed felonies, we can't just turn them loose out there."

He says it's very difficult for county jails to meet transfer requirements. COVID-19 test results must be received within three days before the transfer.

"We're finding it impossible to comply with because we're yet to find a facility with an immediate turnaround."

On Monday the 3rd of August, the Governor filed Executive Order 50, repealing Executive Order 13, suspending transfers into Illinois Department of Corrections facilities from county jails. According to the Sheriff, none of the five inmates awaiting transfer have left for Stateville Correctional Center.

The Warren County Jail is more than a 100 years old. Chairman of the citizens' advisory committee, Chip Algren says the jail is dangerous for both staff and inmates.

"It might be easier to ask what's right with the building than what's wrong with it," he said.

He says the pandemic has slowed things down. "The effect of COVID-19 on the economy has created a lot of problems."

As for the Sheriff, he's preparing for the worst.

"There have been situations at crowded jails where they have put people on the floor and we don't want to do that."