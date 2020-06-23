Rock Island County State's Attorney seeking to vacate 2008 murder conviction, calling the case a 'miscarriage of justice'

State's Attorney Dora Villarreal opened an investigation into Nathaniel Onsrud's case believing several documents in his case were not given to his defense attorneys

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — The Rock Island County State's Attorney is seeking to vacate the 60-year prison sentence of a man convicted for murder in 2008 believing several documents in his case were not given to his defense attorneys.

State's Attorney Dora Villarreal and the Illinois' Innocence Project opened an investigation into Nathaniel Onsrud's case, a man who pled guilty in the death of his 4-month-old son. Onsrud tried to withdraw his guilty plea but was denied and sentenced to 60 years in prison by now-retired Judge "Casey" Stengel, Villarreal said in a statement.

The State's Attorney's Office and the Innocence Project found several documents missing from Onsrud's case file. The State believes the prosecutor who handled the case did not disclose several documents to the defense. This prosecutor is no longer with the State's Attorney's Office, Villareal said, and all other cases he handled will be reviewed.

"I immediately contacted Mr. Onsrud's attorneys and informed them of this discovery and agree to vacate the conviction to allow this case to be thoroughly investigated before any further action is taken," Villareal said.

The state is also requesting Onsrud to be released while the case is under investigation.

"This case was clearly a miscarriage of justice that we could not let go ignored," Villareal said in the statement.