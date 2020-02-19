Watch Live: Rock Island County Sheriff speaks about wrongful arrest lawsuit

A lawsuit has been filed claiming police officers wrongfully arrested, detained and threatened to shoot a black college athlete at a rest stop.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — A lawsuit has been filed that claims Illinois police officers wrongfully arrested, detained and threatened to shoot a black college athlete at a rest stop while he traveled with the school's swim team.

The suit stems from an incident that happened on February 24, 2019. It was filed on behalf of Jaylan Butler, who was then a 19-year-old member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team.

The suit alleges the officers arrested Butler on false pretenses and used excessive force. The American Civil Liberties Union says Butler started seeing a therapist to address the trauma and depression he endured following the incident.

Butler is suing officers from the Hampton Police Department, the East Moline Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for false arrest, excessive detention, and excessive use of force. Butler is represented by attorneys at the ACLU of Illinois and Sidley Austin LLP.

The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.