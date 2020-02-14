Princeton man arrested for possession of and spreading child pornography

Illinois State Police searched a Princeton home to find evidence of a man owning and distributing pornography of a child under the age of 13.

PRINCETON, Illinois — The Illinois State Police arrested a Pinceton man on Thursday on two counts of offenses related to child pornography.

On Thursday, Feburary 13th, ISP investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Princeton following an earlier investigation alleging that Princeton resident Nicholas S. Bouslog, had produced, possessed, and disseminated child pornography.

After a thorough search of the residence, Division of Criminal Investigation detectives were able to gather digital evidence that allowed for Bouslog's arrest.

During the search, the investigators came into contact with Bouslog and were able to apprehend him. He was arrested on charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography, child under 13 years of age, which are both Class X felonies.