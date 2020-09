A heavy police presence gathered in Moline near 16th Street and 25th Avenue.

Around 2 p.m. police were on scene investigating in a large radius around the former Garfield School, where there was a red pickup in the lawn.

Police from Moline and Bettendorf were on scene, with about a half-dozen squad cars and an ambulance present.

Police have not confirmed what brought them to the area or what the investigation is regarding.