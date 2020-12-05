More than 30 vehicles parked in Burlington damaged; two arrested

Two men were accused of causing more than $10,000 in damages to dozens of vehicles in Burlington.

The damages were reported on Sunday, April 19 in the south hill area, according to Lt. Wayne Thomson with the Burlington Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division. More than 30 vehicles were damaged.

An investigation led to the arrests of 20-year-old Jeremy Lee Hand and 18-year-old Xavier Zane Sourwine on Tuesday, May 12, said Lt. Thomson. The West Burlington men were both charged with first-degree criminal mischief.