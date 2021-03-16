The robberies took place over the span of five days.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with four gas station robberies in Davenport.

The first robbery was reported Friday, March 12 around 2 a.m. at the Kwik Shop on Rockingham Road. According to an affidavit, Deontye Lewis demanded money and fled on foot.

The second and third incidents were reported on Saturday. One was at 9:40 p.m. at the Kwik Shop near Locust and Fairmount Streets; the next was reported around 11:35 p.m. at the Kwik Shop on East 12th Street. An affidavit said Lewis demanded money and fled on foot.

The fourth was reported Tuesday, March 16 around 8:20 a.m. at the QC Mart on Rockingham Road. Lewis again, demanded money and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.

Lewis came away with cash from three of the four gas stations.

Police said after the Tuesday robbery, he was spotted in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue, about three-quarters of a mile away from the gas station.

Lewis was "hiding in a backyard of a residence" in the area and was arrested, said police.