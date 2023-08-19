x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 months in prison for Jan. 6 involvement

The news comes just three months after Kelly was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

More Videos

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice

37-year-old Leo Christopher Kelly was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. In addition, Kelly was ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution and fines. 

The news comes just three months after Kelly was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years. 

Kelly was also convicted on six other charges:

  • Entering or remaining in a restricted building
  • Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building
  • Entering and remaining on the floor of Congress
  • Entering and remaining in certain rooms of the Capitol building
  • Disorderly conducted in a Capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Related Articles

Kelly was first charged in January 2021 after an interview with a Christian news outlet where he said “… you violate someone else’s space … force your way into a building … in some ways that really feels wrong … but, … that [space] really does belong to us."

Several other Iowans have been sentenced to prison in connection to their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. 

A federal judge sentenced Douglas Jensen of Des Moines to five years in prison for being a "ringleader" during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

In May, 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Ankeny was sentenced to five months in prison for her participation in the capitol riot. 

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Before You Leave, Check This Out