Galena man shot and killed after allegedly trespassing on rural private property

HANOVER, Illinois — A Hanover man reportedly shot and killed a Galena man who was allegedly trespassing on private property Tuesday night.

Dana Clark, 47, was allegedly trespassing on private property in rural Hanover, Illinois just before 9 p.m. July 14, 2020, a statement from Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office said.

David Van Winkle, 37, allegedly confronted Clark and a physical fight ensued, the statement said.

According to police, Van Winkle fatally shot Clark in the chest.