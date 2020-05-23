Four injured, one killed by gunshots after late night brawl in Rock Island

The aftermath of a fight send five people to the hospital, where on of them later died.

A fight in the early hours of Saturday, May 23rd resulted in four people being injured and one being killed.

Rock Island police say that at about 1:26 a.m., the department responded to shots fired in the 800 block of 14th 1/2 street.

Early information revealed that a fight had broken out among a large gathering of people just before the shots were fired.

Officers found five adult males who had been injured by the gunfire, all of which were rushed to the hospital.

One of the victims, a 33-year-old male, succumbed to their injuries and passed away at the hospital. Of the four injured men, two were quickly treated and released, one was transferred to Iowa City, and one underwent emergency surgery.

The victim's identity has not been released and police have not given a suspect.