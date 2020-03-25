Driver arrested after leading police on bi-state chase

The chase led police over the Centennial Bridge and I-280 Bridge between Rock Island and Davenport.

Two men were arrested after a disturbance call led into a police chase from Davenport, Iowa to Rock Island, Illinois and back Tuesday night.

Kyler Eagen, 23 and Benjamin Wendell, 31 both from Davenport were arrested after the driver led police on a chase Tuesday, March 24 from Davenport over the Centennial Bridge and into Rock Island, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call that reported a person was threatening others with a firearm in the 1400 block of Rockingham Road just after 10 p.m.

In the statement, police said they tried to pull Eagen over, who was driving in the 300 block of Washington Street. Eagen fled and was able to travel over Centennial Bridge.

The vehicle re-entered Iowa over the I-280 bridge where police deployed stop-sticks and ended the chase near Third and Oak Street, the statement said.

Police say Eagen left the driver's seat and tried to run from officers, but was arrested after a short chase. Police apprehended one firearm.

There were no reported injuries.

Eagen is being charged with eluding, a felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts.