Davenport officers slashed and stabbed responding to domestic call

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Rick Sullivan is being held without bond after assaulting two police officers with a knife.
He was arrested Tuesday, June 30th. Investigators say officers responded to a home off Cresthill Drive for a domestic situation. They found Sullivan lying on a couch in a basement with a large knife in his hand. Officers ordered Sullivan to drop it several times, but he refused. When they finally got the hand holding the knife secure, Sullivan grabbed another that he'd been hiding.
One officer was slashed in his left bicep. The other was stabbed twice in his right forearm. No word on their condition.
This is a developing story.