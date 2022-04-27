Iowa sisters intentionally left mother on floor for 4 days after fall, court records say

According to criminal complaints, sisters Beverly and Barbara Steen left their mother on the floor for "at least four days" before seeking medical attention.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Davenport sisters are facing abuse charges for allegedly leaving their elderly mother on the floor for four days after she fell in March, according to online court documents.

Barbara Joan Steen, 59, and Beverly Jean Steen, 65, were both the caretakers of their 86-year-old mother, according to criminal complaints filed against each. They are both charged with one count of dependent adult abuse.

The documents say their mother, who also has dementia, fell on the living room floor and was unable to get up without help. Both sisters allegedly left their mother on the floor for "at least four days" before calling for medical assistance on March 25.

Both also admitted to intentionally leaving her on the floor during that time, according to the affidavits.

It's alleged the sisters didn't give their mother water or food during that time nor did they change her adult diaper. The criminal complaint says their mother was incoherent and "had pressure ulcers on her face and left side of her body" when medics arrived.

When asked about the condition of the sisters' mother, Davenport police said there was more information to share about the case at this time.

Arrest warrants were issued on the sisters on April 19, according to online court records. Davenport police arrested them both on Sunday, April 24.

Online jail records show both are being held at the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bonds each.