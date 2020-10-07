Judge orders new date and venue for Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial

The prosecution and defense jointly filed a motion for a new trial date in June, citing a backlog of cases and the need for COVID-19 precautions.

NOTE: The above video is from the November 2019 hearing on a motion to suppress Cristhian Bahena Rivera's conversations with law enforcement.

A judge has set a new trial date and venue for the man accused of killing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

26-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera has been charged with Murder in the First Degree after investigators saying he led them to her body in August 2018.

The prosecution and defense jointly filed a motion for a new trial date in June, citing a backlog of cases and the need for COVID-19 precautions.

In a Friday order, Judge Joel Yates ordered a new venue and trial date: January 25, 2021 in Scott County.

The trial had previously been moved to Woodbury County.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for January 12, 2021 in Poweshiek County.