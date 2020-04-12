One dead after Clinton convenience store shooting; police searching for suspect

The Clinton Police Department have issued a warrant for Carlton Douglas for the shooting death of Cedrick Hood Dec. 3.

CLINTON, Iowa — A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot at a Clinton convenience store Thursday night.

Cedrick Hood, 26, from Clinton was shot at Hop-N-Shop at 716 South Fourth Street just after 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, the Clinton Police Department said.

Police issued a warrant for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, for first degree murder.

Clinton police ask those with information about Douglas' location to contact the department at 563-243-1455.

This incident remains under investigation.