One dead after Clinton convenience store shooting; police searching for suspect

CLINTON, Iowa — A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot at a Clinton convenience store Thursday night.
Cedrick Hood, 26, from Clinton was shot at Hop-N-Shop at 716 South Fourth Street just after 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3, the Clinton Police Department said.
Police issued a warrant for Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, for first degree murder.
Clinton police ask those with information about Douglas' location to contact the department at 563-243-1455.
This incident remains under investigation.
News 8 has reached out to Clinton police for more information and are waiting to hear back.