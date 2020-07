An unknown suspect shot the main at a residence late Monday night.

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man was shot and killed in an incident Monday.

The Clinton Police Department responded to a residence in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North at about 11:26 p.m. on the night of July 6. There were reports of gunfire at the house, according to police.

Officers found Saul Jackson, 29, was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.