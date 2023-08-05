1 shot in East Moline Sunday afternoon, police say

The East Moline Police Department is still investigating the shooting, which happened at Blackhawk Hills Apartments.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Blackhawk Hills Apartments at 5100 Kennedy Drive Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded on May 7 at 1:03 p.m. to a report of shots fired.

They said when arriving at the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound. Police did not specify the age of the individual.

Police said they gave first aid before Genesis EMS arrived, taking him to Genesis-Illini Hospital in Silvis for non-life-threatening injuries.

After that, the department said they began an investigation, locating several spent shell casings in the parking lot and a single vehicle that was struck by gunfire.

A News 8 team at the scene saw at least seven evidence markers laid out and the parking lot was temporarily roped off. News 8 also saw a cream-colored Ford SUV with its driver-side rear window gone, which a truck eventually towed away.

News 8's Joe McCoy spoke with three different people living at the apartments, who said they heard several gunshots.

East Moline PD is still investigating the shooting and talking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. They were assisted by the Moline Police Department and Illinois State Police.