x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Crime

With recent reports of storage unit thefts, police say this is the best padlock to use

Police say there have been recent reports of storage unit thefts in the area.
Credit: Proper storage unit locks - Blue Grass PD

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — Amid reports of storage unit thefts in the Quad Cities area, the chief of police in Blue Grass, Iowa shared a visual of which lock is best to keep your belongings safe.

In a post on the police department's Facebook page, Chief Garrett Jahns said "burglary is mostly a crime of opportunity." When it comes to storage unit break-ins, he indicated that choosing a good lock can be all it takes to keep your belongings safe.

As the image shows, the Blue Grass Police Department recommends a discus style padlock over a conventional style. The discus, or round-style, locks have no angular corners

Chief Jahns said police are watching for suspicious behavior at area storage facilities.

"If you get approached by one of us while at a storage unit in Blue Grass, you now know why," he wrote in the Facebook post. 

Post by BlueGrassIAPolice.