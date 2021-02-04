Heavy police presence on 11th Street in Rock Island

A heavy police presence broke out in the 2900 block of 11th Street around 6:30 p.m.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A heavy police presence broke out in the 2900 block of 11th Street around 6:30 p.m.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around the Kum and Shop gas station. Authorities are directing traffic away from the scene. It is recommended that the public avoid the area.

At the scene there was a white car with bullet holes through the front windshield.

In unconfirmed reports from the Quad City Fire Wire Facebook page, two officers were reportedly injured in a shooting that took place there. Police have not yet confirmed what took place.

The Moline Fire and Police Departments are at the scene, along with aid from other police departments and the Rock Island Arsenal.