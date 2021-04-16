QC Pastors push for an end of racism

Local faith leaders say it could all start with taking a pledge to acknowledge each other.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Faith leaders in the Quad Cities are asking the community to put an end to racism and look at your fellow man through a valued lens.

"The Diamond Pledge acknowledges that we all have color and we can value each other and no one is a sell-out," said Pastor P. Wonder Harris of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline, Illinois. "No one is accommodated but we're appreciating who we are".

The Diamond Pledge acknowledges that we're all diamonds in the rough. Pastor Harris says racism that is like a sickness that takes different forms across society.

"The symptoms with the police departments are easy to identify because when they kill a person there's a dead body so we can march and protest the dead body," Harris said.

But sometimes racism is harder to identify.

"When a teacher does it, they kill the potential and promise of a student, when a banker does it, it kills the dream of owning a home or starting a business, and when we do it to ourselves we sabotage our own value, worth and potential," Harris said.





The Diamond Pledge

I pledge to respect and honor my own value and the value of others.



The Maker, Creator sets the value. My value is indicated by the price God paid by giving His Son to redeem me for His purpose.



No enemy, failure, opposition, roadblock, devil, or demon can keep me from fulfilling my purpose.



My ability, gift, intelligence, potential, and wealth is determined by God and God alone.



I am responsible for presenting and defining myself to the world.

If not, others will look from a distance and label me by their assumptions.



Learn, Know, Do is the order for achievement.

There is a way to learn anything, know anything, do anything and overcome anything.



I can achieve and succeed.