Rock Falls to host socially distanced 'Summer Splash' event

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, local communities are finding ways to have fun with events that are socially distanced.

The Rock Falls, Illinois Chamber of Commerce is still hosting their annual "Summer Splash" event but this year its socially distanced. There will be food trucks, a drive-in movie, a virtual 5k race, a cruise-in parade and more.

Organizers ask all who plan to attend to pre-register. Bethany Bland, President and CEO of the chamber said pre-registrations are down which is unique to this event scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 1.

“The name of the game is safety, flexibility, then fun this year,” Bland said in a statement.

“Every event has contingencies built in to reduce crowds and increase social distancing. It has been three times the work this year, but our team believes that people need hope and fun activities to give their families a boost. We have made a lot of changes, but our team, sponsors, and leaders feel our community needs something to bring people together, even if it is virtually.”