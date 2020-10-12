QC artist shares good vibes with colorful window paintings at local businesses

Atlanta Fulscher's works can be found at more than a dozen businesses across the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Illinois — A Quad Cities artist is sharing good vibes with colorful murals at businesses across the area. Atlanta Fulscher on Wednesday could be seen painting a bright sun with a vintage cartoon smile on the windows facing the drive-thru of Vibrant Credit Union in Moline.

"Right now, people have to stay away from their families, and they’ve lost that holiday spirt, so we really just need to keep that alive in the community," Fulscher said. "That’s really important. And that’s kind of the inspiration."

Fulscher said she recently became a full-time artist, with works on display at more than a dozen local establishments. She posts her window works on Instagram, each piece of art a billboard to other businesses wanting to spread good spirit.

"She was popping up all over the Quad Cities. So I was like, 'oh, we’ve got to do this,' because it’s been such a tough year," said Vibrant Credit Union Marketing Manager Kate Breidenstein.

Vibrant hired Fulscher to paint murals at other, branches, too. She completed on Tuesay paintings featuring a bear, snowman, and a fox at the Bettendorf branch.

"You can’t help but smile when you look at it, it just brings a lot of happiness. The colors are bright and she’s so creative. We didn’t give her any direction, we said do what you want to and she’s killing it," Breidenstein said.

"I hope it brings a little cheer because we dfinitely need that right now. It's been a hard year for everyone," Fulscher said.