Putnam Museum reopening to the public on Wednesday

Previously only reopened to members, the museum will let the public into its exhibits on June 15th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The next business to join the reopening effort is Davenport's Putnam Museum and Science Center, opening back up to the public on Wednesday, July 15.

The center has previously been reopened only to museum members, but are ready to welcome crowds back on Wednesday with additional safety guidelines.

The Museum encourages prospective guests to purchase advance tickets, or risk having to wait outside in their vehicle if the museum meets it 50-person capacity.

They ask visitors to wear masks over their mouth and nose, just as the employees are required to do.

Putnam also notes that areas such as the Science Center, Giant Screen Theatre, and interactive exhibits are remaining closed for the time being.