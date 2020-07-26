Islamic Center of the Quad Cities hosts fifth drive-thru food pantry

Dozens of families lined up for boxes of fresh produce, canned goods, bread and other essentials

MOLINE, Illinois — The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities on Saturday welcomed people of all faiths to its fifth edition of its drive-thru pantry.

The imam said the volunteers have gotten more organized an efficient with each drive-thru event, beginning in April in the early weeks of the pandemic and coinciding with Ramadan.

"In times like this it shows that it doesn`t just affect one person or one group of people particularly, but it affects everybody," said volunteer Abida Diasso. "And that it`s good to all come together, unite, and help one cause."

This week, the drive-thru continues as Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate the holiday of Eid on Friday.

"It is smiles all around and it`s so great to see because we work hard and want them to get what they deserve," said volunteer Emaan Ahmad. "And we see people come in early, like we started from 4 o`clock. People were here at 2 o`clock."