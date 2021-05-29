City of Davenport honors fallen veterans Memorial Day Weekend

There was a raising of the U.S. Flag and flags were also placed on gravesites.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Memorial Day Weekend is often known as the unofficial start to summer but Memorial Day is actually meant for Americans to take a moment to honor the heroes that have passed on.

Saturday, at the City of Davenport Cemetery fallen heroes were honored. Saturday's memorial included the raising of the U.S. flag, an Honor Guard presentation by the Davenport American Legion Chapter 26 and placing of U.S. flags on Veterans' graves.

Honor Guard Coordinator, Richard Lowe said, "Never forget the people who went before us and answered the call when the country asked us to help".