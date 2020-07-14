Colona residents are furious a local bar is allowed to play music till 1am.

Residents are threatening legal action if something isn't done.

Dozens of Colona residents are pushing for a local bar to turn it's music down, some say they are barely sleeping, the music is that loud. Residents are threatening legal action if something isn't done soon.

In all their 45 years, Ron and Lani DeLoose have never been so infuriated.

'It just keeps me up and I am just worn out in the morning," says Mr. DeLoose.

The couple live in Colona, right across the road from the Grease Monkey Bar.

"They can supposedly do what they want and they just don`t care about the neighbors," says Mr. DeLoose.

Gene Weaver has lived in Colona for 17 years. He too lives right across the road from the bar. A grandfather to 13, Gene says no child should hear singers screaming profanities.

"I had my grandkids over and we were all out in the pool, the language coming out of the lead singer, the F-bombs were flying like crazy... Basically ruined our night," he said.

The people who run this bar tell News 8 they're doing nothing wrong. Bar owners say they shut down way before local law says they have to. They also said that they've had the city come out and test the audio using a decibel reader, and were told they met the requirements. But neighbors say they could still hear music at 1am on Sunday morning (the 12th of July).

Nurse Shelby Penney says she's slept a total of nine hours in three days.

"If i screw up and don't pay attention, you're no longer here."

In 24 hours Shelby collected 51 signatures to get the music turned down.

City Council members said they will look into their complaint.

Meanwhile these Colona residents, a re preparing for more sleepless nights.