Camanche bar expands on four wheels

Jersey's bar in Camanche is serving customers food in a creative way.

One Camanche business owner has expanded. Mark Waldorf owns Jersey's in Camanche with his wife Brenda. They opened TJ's on the Boulevard in December and say summer can't come soon enough.

"Everybody likes the brisket," Waldorf said. "Everybody likes the ribs. The smoker has the trays and if you butterfly the hog, you can actually do two hogs."

Mark says it has always been his dream to open a food truck and bar customers always asked that the bar sell food.

"People used to always ask if we served lunch and we would have to say no," Mark said, "We would say not yet, but someday, maybe.

"I always wanted to do it," He said. "Then, I got an opportunity to retire early after 41 years at ADM and I decided maybe it's time to do it."

Mark said they considered building a kitchen inside Jersey's, but he saw more opportunity on wheels.

"Being my retirement job, I thought it would be more fun to go out remote than it would to sit in the bar," Waldorf said. "If we want, we can go down by the river or to Clinton's riverfront."

The food truck is in the Jersey's parking lot, but anyone can call in orders or come up to the window. They plan to have picnic tables out in the spring and will begin traveling with the truck when it is warmer out.

"I love cooking," Mark said. "I have always liked to cook and experiment."

"I've had just about everything on the menu," customer Nick Schaley said. "I mean, it's really good."

"The food is fantastic," customer Randy Thompson said.

Mark says he named the food truck after his daughter who died from cancer in 2018.