Bix Beiderbecke Museum has been selected as the August Three Degree Guarantee

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive has been selected as the August recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, the Storm Track 8 team will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives is dedicated to collecting, preserving and displaying material related to the life and musical legacy of Bix Beiderbecke, an icon of the jazz age. Located in the lower level of Davenport’s River Music Experience building, the museum helps educate the public about Bix and his colleagues and their vital contributions to American music.

