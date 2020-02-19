Bison roam free on restored prairie

Since the bison were reintroduced to Nachusa Grasslands after being absent for nearly two centuries, the animals have multiplied. Now there's more than 100.

FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. — Just over an hour's drive northeast of the Quad Cities, is Nachusa Grasslands. A prairie restoration project.

The team there repairs wetlands, preserving and protecting the ecosystem.

Six feet tall...

Bison are North America`s largest mammals. At full speed, the horned, and deceptively agile, beasts can hit speeds upwards of 35 mph.

Conservationists spent years restoring the prairie and gathered thousands of pounds of seeds to plant more native species. All in preparation for these massive herbivores.

Elizabeth says the seeds have a better chance of flourishing with bison around.

They mostly eat nonnative grasses, giving native plants a greater chance of survival.

The original bison came from South Dakota in 2014, and they're the direct descendants of the herd saved from extinction

Now they're thriving, last year 20 calves were born.

Conservationists say the objective is to strengthen the synergy between bison and prairie.