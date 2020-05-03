Generational farms struggle to keep the family tradition alive

Once upon a time farmers passed their land and business on to their kids. Today the younger generation is walking away from the ag industry.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Most families have that one heirloom or tradition they pass down from generation to generation, for Hans Schnekloth it is the family farm.

He's working the land his ancestors farmed 160 years ago.

In 1860 his great great great grandfather built this Eldridge homestead for $1600. Today the Schnekloth's are farming corn and soybeans on 2800 acres.

Hans, a father of three, hopes one of them follows in his footsteps.

"It would be cool to train and raise the next generation," he says.

Many farmers say the younger generation simply isn't interested in the industry anymore because they believe they can make more money elsewhere.

Mother of two, Amy Nelson is a fifth generation farmer.

She says, "it's very financially difficult to start up. the start up costs to begin farming are almost prohibitive."

Together with her mum the pair tag team, farming corn, soybeans and cattle.

From weather, to the great depression, the Nelson's have ridden the agriculture roller coaster. Today, they just hope their kids jump on for the ride.