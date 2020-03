They are both charged with conspiracy and 1st-degree robbery.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say on Sunday, March 22, around 7:28 P.M., they arrived at QC Mart for an armed robbery.

They say Katrina Hesser 20, and Michael Morgan 23, were attempting to rob the gas station.

Police say Katrina admitted that she and Michael conspired to rob a store because they needed money.