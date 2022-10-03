x
Small Business

Black-owned Iowa coffee roaster partners with Marvel Studios

The roastery is now selling two of its signature blends, "Smoove Operator" and "Rise & GRND!", in limited-edition "Wakanda Forever" packaging.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from July 2022

An Iowa-based coffee roaster is partnering with one of the biggest movie franchises in the world. 

BLK & Bold, a Black-owned roastery located in Des Moines, is the official coffee licensee for the upcoming Marvel Studios film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"We are honored to have the privilege to be a part of an incredible cultural phenomenon that has helped people feel represented, included, and proud!" BLK & Bold said in a tweet

The coffee company is now selling two of its signature blends, "Smoove Operator" and "Rise & GRND", in limited-edition packaging, featuring fan-favorite characters such as Shuri, Okoye and more. Both bagged coffee and K-Cup pods are available.

For every box or bag purchased, BLK & Bold will donate 5% of the sales to programs supporting underserved youth nationwide. 

The collaboration with Marvel Studios is just the latest of BLK & Bold's partnerships. The company has also partnered with the NBA to sell "The Warm-Up" blend. 

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11. 

Watch a new trailer for the movie released on Oct. 3 below.

