Skilled to Work: Painting the Bettendorf Christian Church

Skilled workers with the Quad City Finishing Contractors Association say prep-work is key

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Behind the perfect lines in the newly renovated and expanded Bettendorf Christian Church, there's a lot of prep-work.

"About 80 percent prep and 20 percent paint, pretty much," said journeyman painter Steven Dunlop.

Dunlop could be seen this month applying another coat of paint to the accent wall in the church office space, but not before taping off surfaces and protecting the work of other trades on the project.

"Just covering the outlets so you don't get any sprinkles on them," Dunlop said. "The electricians appreciate that."

When he's ready to paint, he climbs up a step ladder with an old fashioned hand brush, "cutting in" the ceiling and the edges.

"It's what we do, just cut everything in, start from the top and work your way down," he said. "Actually, I'm going on ten years in July. And I like doing it. I like coming to work every day."

Once that's done, he dunks his roller into a bucket of "riverway" color paint and applies, quickly and confidently filling the accent wall with color.

The church project is quickly coming to a close.