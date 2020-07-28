Skilled to Work: Millwright pension makes a second career possible after retirement

Before he took office in Eldridge, Mayor Marty O'Boyle enjoyed a 37-year career with Millwright Local 2158

"I started realizing that you can’t retire from something, you have to retire to something," O'Boyle told News Eight at a city council meeting in July.

He started a four-year apprentice program in 1968. In the years that followed, he worked inside John Deere plants, the Cordova nuclear power plant and countless other job sites.

"You name it, just about any place around here, I've been in it over the years," O'Boyle said.

Then, at the age of 55, he retired. With his pension, he was able to pursue a second career of public service. Taking lessons from his time as a Millwright and a union representative, he is in this third term as mayor.

"I find that to be quite the parallel–– with what I’m doing right now as a mayor, because it is all about growing the community," O'Boyle said. "It’s all about taking care of or putting out fires with the people. Or pressing their concerns forward."

And with many major construction projects on the horizon, O'Boyle says his experience can be of service to his community.