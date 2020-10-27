Skilled to Work: How the Captain's Table was rebuilt

The fire took place January 15, 2018.

"It's iconic for Moliners, and everyone was anxious to have it back," Mayor Stephanie Acri said Wednesday, October 21st.

Acri was especially excited to get it back in August of this year. The city owns both the restaurant and the marina.

"We work with another organization to operate both properties," she said. "It's really important for them to be there together because the marina helps the restaurant, and the restaurant helps the marina to succeed."

Rob Egger is the general manager of the bar. Both it and the marina business pay rent to the city in order to operate. Acri says they each worked with Moline to get the building back up.

"This is a very difficult site to build on because of its proximity to the river," she said. "So it was really important that everybody in the community. We had a lot of different organizations that got involved in the engineering, the design of it, and how to finance it. It was an expensive property to rebuild, but we were able to get it figured out, and now we get to enjoy Prime Rib."

Moline used an Impact agreement to get the project done. It allowed the city to use skilled and local union workers in the rebuild.

"The taxpayers are actually the ones that are financing it," Acri said. "The taxpayers are the ones that are benefiting from it, so it really works for everybody."