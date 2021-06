We're putting WHAT in there?

Saturday, June 26th is National Chocolate Pudding Day. You could just make it from the box, but THIS IS NAILED IT OR FAILED IT PEOPLE - We're doing something weird.

On Friday, June 25th, 2021 during Good Morning Quad Cities, we made a unique chocolate pudding recipe that includes 7 ingredients: lemon juice, agave, cinnamon, cocoa powder, peanut butter, vanilla extract, AND... avocados!