Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Genesis East patients for Christmas

A more than two-decade tradition continued Christmas Eve, but this time in the hospital's birth center rather than the pediatric center.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A more than two-decade holiday tradition took place today at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport.

Santa and Mrs. Claus along with the Davenport Fire Department visited patients in the hospital's birth center. It usually takes place in the pediatric unit, but fortunately, as of Saturday, Dec. 24, there were no patients in the unit.

Santa and Mrs. Claus gave onesies and candy to patients. New parents, Allison and Devon Rose said they weren't expecting Santa's visit.

"That's going to be our only shot to see Santa this year," new father Devon Rose said.

The couple says they're expecting to be in the hospital through tomorrow. While speaking with Devon the father, he got emotional.

"Just kind of thinking how fortunate we were with Amelia," Devon said. "Not everybody is that lucky and like I said, we're here for a pretty good reason."

The department gave away 15 onesies, and they said they love being a part of the tradition.

"This is just another example of D.F.D. giving back to the community," Dept. Public Education Officer, Lieutenant Zach Soliz said.

Families also took photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as talked about their newly born children.

"Just those reactions, you see the kids lighten up," Soliz said. "Then later hearing about how they got that personal gift. Maybe they weren't expecting to be at the hospital, and it comes true here."

"We still get to see some family but it just kind of helps bring the holiday home for us," Devon Rose said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited several other birth center rooms as well.