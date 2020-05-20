Photos: Happy pooches on National Rescue Dog Day

These rescue dogs are full of love, share your pics with us!
Credit: Marissa Sulek's rescue dog - WQAD
Here's Sally - she's almost 2 years old and was rescued from the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago.
National Rescue Dog Day
1/10
Katherine Bauer's rescue dog -WQAD
Peanut and peppermint are both 1. Peanut game from PAWS Jackson in Jacksonville, IL and Peppermint came from Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group in Middlebury Indiana. Here they are cuddling while I anchored from home! Also added their adoption posting photos.
WQAD would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.