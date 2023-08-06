John Deere hosts Make-A-Wish family

This Make-A-Wish visit has been about five years in the making. It was delayed, partly, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILAN, Illinois — When we think of tractors, many think of the iconic John Deere green. That color is also a big part of an Ohio family that made the trip to the QC for a Make-A-Wish visit.

Tram rides around the parts distribution center in Milan are not typically part of the everyday plan. It is, however, part of welcoming Noah Wyatt and his family to town.

"Noah was born with spina bifida which is a hole in your back and his spinal cord was cut off, so he has no feeling from his armpits down," Noah's dad, Stuart, said.

This Make-A-Wish visit has been about five years in the making. It was delayed, partly, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stuart said.

"We told them what Noah wanted was to be one of the guys," Stuart said. "He's struggled to be just somebody that's normal throughout his life because he's always different."

Noah is different no longer. During his family's visit, Noah took a tour of the warehouse, helped pick some parts and scanned others with workers.

"Since he was very, very little [he's] been obsessed with big machines and tiny little parts," Stuart said. "It’s why we’re here at the parts warehouse. His hobby is reading repair manuals for things we don’t own."

It was a "pretty cool" experience for Noah, who sees every part of big ideas.

"I like just seeing how stuff gets put together," Noah said.

Lonnie Farwell is part of the Deere family making this visit a success.

"A lot of stuff you take for granted coming in here every day and then seeing someone who wants to see what your life here makes it a memorable experience," Farwell said.

It's a memorable experience, one Noah and his family won't forget.

"Sometimes we throw the word life-changing around too often, but it’s life-changing," Stuart said.